KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is starting Black History Month strong.

Major League Baseball will be celebrating BHM with the league’s first ever animated shorts “Undeniable – Stories from the Negro Leagues.”

“Undeniable” is an animated series telling unique short stories from the historic era of the Negro Leagues narrated by Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick.

“Undeniable” was a collaborative project between Major League Baseball, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the Black-owned creative entities Invisible Collective and Martian Blueberry, creatively spearheaded by Invisible’s founder and baseball fanatic Justin Polk.

“It’s such a great idea,” Kendrick said. “I wish I could take credit for the idea. And probably 20 years from now I’ll lie and swear it was my idea but it wasn’t my idea.”

“I’ve always thought that animation was an amazing way to portray the Negro Leagues because you don’t have the film footage you have with Major League Baseball.”

Three episodes – all approximately 5 minutes in length – will air during Black History Month with the first one featuring the women of the Negro Leagues available here. Kendrick also said the museum is seeking areas in the museum to feature the shorts.

“This, I hope, is an indication of the forward thinking of this museum as we are continually working to create connectivity with the next generation of young people.”

The next two shorts, which will be released on the next two Mondays, will feature the international impact of the Negro Leagues and how there was a player before Jackie Robinson that could have broken the color barrier in the modern era of Major League Baseball.

“I’m just thrilled that we were able to offer this slice of history in this mode and medium and I do hope people enjoy it.”