New app takes users on a tour of Kansas City’s Black history landmarks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new app is taking people around town to important Black history sites in Kansas City.

The work of the nonprofit Literacy KC, the “Literacy KC Adventure” app is essentially a map and historical guide right on your phone.

The app will pinpoint over two dozen places like the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, the Gem Theater and Satchel Paige’s Kansas City home for users to visit.

Each stop has audio describing its history with recordings from prominent figures like former Mayor Sly James, current Mayor Quinton Lucas and rap artist Tech N9ne.

You can even take short trivia quizzes and share selfies from the sites you visit.

Literacy KC says this first edition of the app celebrates Black History Month, but more maps will follow in upcoming versions.

The Adventure app is available for Apple or Android devices.