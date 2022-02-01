KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday that in honor of Black History Month, Royals Charities will provide free admission to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum for the month of February.

Fans can visit the Museum free of charge which will open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. during the month of February.

“We are thrilled to help our fans hear this important story,” Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman said. “The Royals are proud of our connection with the Museum and the rich history of the Monarchs. The Negro Leagues’ story is about baseball, but it transcends baseball. It’s about American history and our struggles and progress in civil rights, and the Museum presents that story like nowhere else.”

“We can’t thank the Kansas City Royals enough for giving fans this tremendous opportunity to experience the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum,” said museum President, Bob Kendrick. “The powerful story of the Negro Leagues is one of the strong-willed athletes who refused to accept the notion that they were unfit to share in the joys of our national pastime.

“Their passion would not only change the game, but it also helped change our nation for the better. That story of triumph over adversity comes to life at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. We hope this incredible gesture by the Royals will motivate fans to pay us a visit.”