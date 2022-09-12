Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) presented a flag from the U.S. Capitol on Friday to Simone Gold, who was sentenced to 60 days in prison for her actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Gold, who founded the anti-COVID-19 restriction group America’s Frontline Doctors and promoted the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine as a cure for COVID-19, pleaded guilty in March to entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds during the storming of the Capitol. She was sentenced to 60 days imprisonment and ordered to pay a $9,500 fine.

Gohmert said in a release that Gold is a “patriot” and “American hero.”

“After having her name and reputation shamefully dragged through the mud, the Biden administration’s DOJ threw her in prison for peacefully walking into the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and delivering a speech,” Gohmert said. “Dr. Gold is the definition of what a political prisoner looks like—something I never thought I’d see here in the United States of America.”

He said Gold gave the world “life-saving” early treatment options to COVID-19 that “undoubtedly” saved many lives.

Multiple studies and fact checks throughout the COVID-19 pandemic have concluded that hydroxychloroquine does not make a difference in protecting people from the virus.

“History will not look kindly upon those who persecuted—and prosecuted—doctors who spoke out against the COVID lockdown, mask and vaccine mandates,” Gohmert said.

Gohmert said in July 2020 after contracting COVID-19 that he would take hydroxychloroquine as a treatment.