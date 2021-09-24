Chiefs celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month hosting virtual huddle with team in Mexico City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs know the team has worldwide appeal. Now the organization is taking time to recognize it.

The Chiefs said they did something special in honor of Latinx Heritage Month. TICO Sports, the Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast partner, played a huge role in the event.

They hosted a “virtual huddle” with an all-female flag football team in Mexico City Tuesday evening. Former Chiefs punter Louie Aguiar and current Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend joined the huddle to talk about their football experiences and answer questions. The female athletes had a lot of them!

“I would like to know how you prepare in the offseason,” one of the young athletes asked Townsend.

“The offseason is a very long stretch of workouts and training, trying to get ready for the season. And that usually starts around uh, March,” Townsend answered. “We have a few weeks off, couple months off after the season and I get back into my training around March and it’s a lot of weight lifting, a lot of running. And of course, as a punter I have to go out to the field all the time and constantly work on my skill , so I’m out on the field at least a couple days a week. You know, just doing drills and kicking balls around.”

