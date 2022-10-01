KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, FOX4 put together this special program highlighting community contributions and culture.

Originally Hispanic Heritage Week when President Lyndon B. Johnson introduced it in 1968, President Ronald Reagan expanded to include an entire month between September 15 and October 15, enacting the law on August 17, 1988.

September 15th is significant, marking Independence Day for Latin America countries Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. Mexico celebrates Independence Day on September 16 and Chile celebrates on September 18.

You can watch the entire special presentation in the video on this page, and you can also dive deeper into the stories featured at these links: