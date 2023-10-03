KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, FOX4 aired a special presentation on Tuesday, October 3, commemorating contributions from the community and proud culture on display throughout the Kansas City area.
The show is available to watch on demand in the video player on this page.
We feature a blend of content commemorating the month that spans from September 15 to October 15, and you can find the individual FOX4 stories in focus at the following links:
- Shannon Rousseau showcases a new Hispanic Heritage Month flag, and its creator in Missouri
- Dave D’Marko features an Olathe Public School’s ‘lowrider’ program that empowers students, encourages them to set lofty goals, and has inspired similar programs elsewhere
- Malik Jackson shows you some of the art at Kansas City International Airport’s new terminal, and the proud Hispanic artists behind the works
- Kathy Quinn profiles a local singer and musician who pays homage to her roots through mariachi
These stories and more can all be found in our Hispanic Heritage Month section with local and national features.