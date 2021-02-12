Instagram takeover: FOX4’s Kaci Jones shares experience on Black Excellence KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Black Excellence Kansas City invited FOX4’S Kaci Jones to takeover its Instagram Story on Friday for its #RepresentationMatters series.

She will give an inside look at her day-to-day and talk about her education and experience as a media professional. BXKC targets Generations X,Y, and Z to encourage and develop their professional goals.

Representation is key to help aspiring professionals understand that the road may be tough, but it can and has been overcome by people who look like them.

Follow Black Excellence KC here to see Kaci’s takeover and others content from the organization.

You can follow Kaci on Instagram here.