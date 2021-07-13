GAGE gym proudly sends gymnasts Leanne Wong, Kara Eaker off to Tokyo Olympics

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Kansas City area gymnasts Kara Eaker and Leanne Wong are headed to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics, but they couldn’t leave without a proper sendoff.

Dozens of fellow gymnasts, friends and family gathered Tuesday to send them off in style.

With confetti flying, balloons soaring and “U-S-A” chants, the two teens walked out of Great American Gymnastic Express (GAGE) Center to a cheering crowd.

See the whole celebration in the video player above.

Wong and Eaker were selected as alternates for the United States women’s gymnastics team after competing at the Olympic Trials in St. Louis last month.

Simone Biles is headlining the six-person squad for Team USA. However, Eaker and Wong are part of a larger 10-person team and will be ready to perform if needed.

“They have to be spot on, just as good because if one of our athletes go down, they have to go down and fill that void,” GAGE owner and coach Al Fong previously told FOX4.

The Olympic games start July 23.