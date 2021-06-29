Olympic-bound gymnasts Leanne Wong, Kara Eaker welcomed home to Kansas City

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Leanne Wong and Kara Eaker were welcomed back to the Great American Gymnastics Express Center in Blue Springs with with hugs, posters and pictures on Tuesday.

The two are heading to the Tokyo Olympics as alternates for the women’s gymnastics team after competing at the Olympic Trials in St. Louis over the weekend.

“It felt so amazing. Just being able to see my teammates and know that they’re supporting me. It means a lot to me that they were there, and they were all just cheering for us,” Eaker said.

Simone Biles is headlining the six-person squad for Team USA. However, Eaker and Wong are part of a larger 10-person team and will be ready to perform if needed.

“They have to be spot on, just as good because if one of our athletes go down, they have to go down and fill that void,” GAGE owner and coach Al Fong said.

Eaker and Wong said competing at trials was the hard part. Now they’ll just work on fine-tuning their routines.

“I’m just really excited to train and just be able to travel to Tokyo. So we’ll just see when we get over there and we’re just training because anything can happen at anytime,” Wong said.

The two gymnasts and their coaches will leave for Tokyo in about two weeks.

