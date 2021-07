US Olympic wrestler learns baby’s gender while in Tokyo

TOKYO — Thomas Gilman is scheduled to make his Olympic debut on Aug. 4 in the 57 kg division. But after receiving some big news in Japan, there’s another date he may be looking forward to even more.



Making Team USA on the wrestling mat was a dream come true for the former Iowa Hawkeye.

“A little kid from Council Bluffs, Iowa I wasn’t supposed to do anything crazy, I wasn’t supposed to be here. It just proves no matter small or significant your hometown is you can do anything you put your mind to,” says Gilman.

Now just days before that dream comes true in the red, white, and blue he learned from his wife Melissa on Wednesday that another color will become extremely important – pink.

“My wife kept me updated, and we found out we’re having a baby girl, so it’s super exciting and super humbling and I’m just super grateful,” Gilman said.

Because of his training and the Olympics taking him to Japan, his wife’s 20-week appointment was the first Gilman has missed.



With his wife’s due date Dec. 15, perhaps the first gift from Dad could be a precious medal he’ll soon fight for.

“It’s been my dream forever,” Gilman said. “It’s why I do it. It’s for me and above that is to glorify God and I guess third on the list is for her now.”

Gilman and his wife Melissa will celebrate their first wedding anniversary in October before welcoming their baby girl in December.