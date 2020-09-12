Boost your job hunt at a free virtual job fair in Kansas City

FOX4 and Goodwill are partnering for a weeklong virtual job fair starting Sept. 28.

Online registration is now open for job seekers and employers for the Power of Work Job Fair, and it’s all completely free.

Register online by Sept. 25, and you’ll get access to the weeklong hiring event featuring online training, current job listings and a chance to get your resume in front of some of Kansas City’s biggest employers.

Among those who have already signed up are FedEx, Harvesters, Synergy HomeCare and First Student, and the list is growing daily as more employers sign up.

Each day of the Power of Work Virtual Job Fair will focus the different parts of the job hunt, including:

Monday 9/28 Resume Tips and Techniques

Resume Tips and Techniques Tuesday 9/29 Online Application Strategies and Tips

Online Application Strategies and Tips Wednesday 9/30 Interview Preparation

Interview Preparation Thursday 10/1 Employer Q&A Sessions

Employer Q&A Sessions Friday 10/2 Follow-up Strategies

Everyone who registers for the free hiring event will receive:

List of employers who are currently hiring, available positions and how to apply

Links to employer videos about open positions

A tutorial on how to access Zoom meetings

Information about Goodwill’s employment services

Access to online training opportunities to advance skills and support career development

The previous single-day virtual job fair featured dozens of employers with more than 500 open positions, allowing Goodwill to support hundreds of job seekers with resume tips, interview preparation, online navigation, and connection with hiring managers, resulting in dozens of job placements