INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The City of Independence hopes a bonus will convince people to sign-on to help manage emergencies.
For the first time, the city is offering qualified 911 dispatch applicants a $10,000 sign-on bonus.
The position comes with competitive benefits and a salary that starts at $20.18.
Job responsibilities include coordinating radio communication for Police, Fire, and Animal Services throughout Independence.
Applicants are required to have a high school diploma, or equivalent, and be able to type at least 35 words a minute.
New dispatchers will be trained over a nine-month period.
While experience is not required to be hired, it is required to be eligible for the bonus.
The $10,000 incentive will be offered to the first 10 people hired who have at least two years of 911 dispatcher experience from a comparable sized jurisdiction. The candidate must agree to stay with Independence for five years to receive the bonus.
Interested applicants can apply online at indep.us/dispatcher.