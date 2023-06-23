INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The City of Independence hopes a bonus will convince people to sign-on to help manage emergencies.

For the first time, the city is offering qualified 911 dispatch applicants a $10,000 sign-on bonus.

The position comes with competitive benefits and a salary that starts at $20.18.

Job responsibilities include coordinating radio communication for Police, Fire, and Animal Services throughout Independence.

Applicants are required to have a high school diploma, or equivalent, and be able to type at least 35 words a minute.

New dispatchers will be trained over a nine-month period.

While experience is not required to be hired, it is required to be eligible for the bonus.

The $10,000 incentive will be offered to the first 10 people hired who have at least two years of 911 dispatcher experience from a comparable sized jurisdiction. The candidate must agree to stay with Independence for five years to receive the bonus.

Interested applicants can apply online at indep.us/dispatcher.