MoDOT turns to Kansas City homeless shelter in hopes of hiring dozens of people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation has a big goal. The department hopes to find 60 new employees, and it’s hoping City Union Mission can help.

Representatives from MoDOT will be at the mission’s Christian Life Center until 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, to help applicants with the online application process.

MoDOT needs to hire dozens of people to handle mowing, maintenance, winter operations, and other positions.

The open jobs are full-time, open to all, and pay starts at $14.75 an hour.

Full-time maintenance employees receive full training and a long list of other benefits. Applicants need to be at least 18 years old, have a Class B CDL permit (written portion), and successfully complete a criminal background check and drug screening.