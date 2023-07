KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Enter below for a chance to win one of four $100 gas cards from FOX4!

Starting Monday, July 10, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST, the Gas Card Giveaway will give away one $100 gas card each week for four weeks. You can enter once a day and one winner will be randomly chosen from all entries for that week. Sweepstakes ends August 6, 2023 at 11:59PM CST.

See rules for additional details.