Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
51°
Sign Up
Kansas City
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Problem Solvers
Politics
Politics from The Hill
4 The People
Missouri News
Kansas News
Business
National News
Saving Smart
Kansas City Traffic & Live Coverage
Kansas City Area Gas Prices
Marijuana in Missouri
Health
Education
Entertainment
Community
You Matter
Automotive News
Press Releases
Weather
Weather Forecast
Joe’s Weather Blog
Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Maps
Allergy Report: Kansas City Metro
Science & Weather Together presented by Bayer
Weather Aware Guide: Winter storms, warnings, wind chill and more
Closings and Delays
Closings Instructions
Sign Up to Submit a Closing
Sports
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Sporting KC
Kansas City Current
College
High School Sports
NASCAR
2026 World Cup
Watch FOX4
Watch FOX4 Newscasts
Breaking News Livestream
More Video
FOX4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Mornings
Contests
Recipes
Remarkable Women
Pay It Forward
Zip Trips
Great Day KC
See All Great Day KC Stories
Great Day KC Team
Great Day KC Gift Guide
Contact Great Day KC
Price Chopper Recipes
Be Our Guest
BestReviews Daily Deals
BestReviews
About
Contact Us
FOX4 Newsletters
FOX4KC Mobile Apps
FOX4 News Team
Closed Captioning Info
Speaking Engagement Request
Community Calendar
FOX4 Love Fund
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
FOX4 Jobs Alert
FOX4 News Careers
Search
Please enter a search term.
LIV Golf
Phil Mickelson talks LIV Golf in Tucson
Top LIV Golf Headlines
Trending Stories
Multiple KC-area schools receive fake shooter reports
KDOT closes KCK bridge for emergency repairs
Kansas City Royals announce new ballpark food
KC couple almost shot during Super Bowl celebration
All 7 victims of PA chocolate factory blast found
Son-in-law called OP police about living with body
Kansas City Area Events