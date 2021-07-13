15-minute weeknight meal: Chicken Milanese recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Explore the versatility of chicken cutlets with these quick weeknight meals.

Culinarian Lauren Lane joins FOX4 to show you how to make Chicken Milanese and use those same chicken cutlets to make Chicken Parmesan.

“Why Chicken Milanese? It’s totally delicious, made with simple ingredients, dinner ready in 15 minutes, and there are lots of variations!”

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 2 large breasts)

2 large eggs

2/3 cups panko bread crumbs

1/2 cup Italian style bread crumbs

1 1/2 cups olive oil or canola oil

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan-Reggiano (optional)

Kosher salt

3 lemons – one cut into wedges for serving, one cut in 1/2 to squeeze after cooking the cutlets, and one for the salad greens

3 handfuls of arugula, spinach, or mixed greens

Directions

Cut each chicken breast in half lengthwise. Place each piece of chicken in between two sheets of plastic wrap or in a Ziploc bag. Use the flat end of a meat mallet, rolling pin, or a heavy pan to pound the chicken thin, about 1/2-1/4” thick. Repeat the process with the remaining pieces of chicken. Place eggs in a bowl and whisk to combine. Place the Italian breadcrumbs, panko breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese (if using) in a bowl and stir to combine. Dredge the chicken into the egg mixture, then the breadcrumbs. Heat the oil in a large pan over medium-high heat until it shimmers. Add the chicken cutlets in a single layer. Cook for 3-4 minutes per side or until golden brown, crispy, and cooked through. Sprinkle generously with kosher salt as soon you remove it from the oil. Use more than you might think since we didn’t season the chicken before we cooked it.. think French fries:) Add a big squeeze of lemon to the hot cutlets.

For the salad

Place the greens in a mixing bowl and drizzle with olive oil and a few squeezes of lemon. Then sprinkle with kosher salt and ground pepper and toss. Arrange the salad under or next to, the chicken cutlets. Serve immediately.

Chicken Parmesan

Spread 1 cup of homemade, or your favorite jarred marinara sauce, to a baking dish. Add the chicken cutlets (omit Lemon) Spoon the remaining marinara over the chicken cutlets. Add freshly shredded, whole milk, mozzarella. It melts better:) Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove the foil and continue to bake for about 10 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Sprinkle with fresh basil and or parmesan. Serve as is, or over pasta.

