KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 19-year-old Charlie and his family thought they were being treated to dinner Tuesday evening.

Instead, the Johnson County Community college student learned he was receiving four Chiefs game tickets in a gift basket also containing other goodies.

It happened at an Olathe Hy-Vee.

When Charlie was a baby, he was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy. His parents were told he wouldn’t live past the age of two.

Charlie has proven that wrong with his joy for living and experiences through Variety KC.

His favorite teams are the Royals and Chiefs.

“The surprise is Charlie gets to go on the field and have a fan experience with the Chiefs and then four tickets to a game as well,” Charlie’s mom, Kim Sykora, said. “It’s amazing.”

Some of the goodies in the gift basket include Travis Kelce socks, stadium cushions and a flag.

Hy-Vee management made Tuesday night’s surprise possible.