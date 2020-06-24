2 in 1 hamburger base recipe perfect for the kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a delicate balance; you want to make something quick and easy that feeds a lot of people, but you don’t want to be eating the same thing for a week.

Look no further than this super simple hamburger base, which can easily convert to two dishes: cheeseburger noodle bowl and hamburger nachos.

Base ingredients:

2 pounds of ground beef

1 onion, diced

Garlic (to taste)

Frozen veggies (best with broccoli, can also include cauliflower and carrots)

Saute the beef with the onions and garlic. Then add the frozen veggies and cook until thawed.

Cheeseburger bowl

Grab a bowl and add your favorite pasta. We did macaroni because the kids love it! Add cheese to the bowl, and then layer in the beef mix. The heat will melt the cheese. Squirt in a little ketchup, and you have yourself a cheeseburger bowl!

Hamburger nachos

While heating the beef mixture, add a can of beans, a can of diced tomatoes, some more garlic and a bit of cumin for that special Mexican taste. Add the mixture to nacho chips and you have Hamburger nachos! You can also add it to tortillas, rice or any other carb.

This mix can make a lot of food, and if you have the ingredients ready, you can do it in about 10 minutes from start to finish.