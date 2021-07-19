3-year-old boy’s family pay it forward to local yard waste driver

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It’s an unlikely friendship between a three year old little boy and a yard waste driver, but they’re really good buddies.

Russell Cohorst has loved big trucks since he could walk and talk and he also loves Mr. Jenks.

“All the neighborhood kids know Mr. Jenks,” Justine Cohorst, Russell’s mother says, “He honks his horn at them, gets out of his truck and gives everybody a little fruit juice.”

Russell’s father appreciates the way he takes the time to talk to Russell even when there isn’t any yard waste to pick up.

And today, Mr. Jenks will pick up a $400 gift card because Russell’s mother nominated him for FOX4’s Pay It Forward.

When Mr. Jenks saw our FOX4 crew at the Cohorst house, he was speechless.

But when he did talk, he said he’s use the $400 to buy more treats for the kids along his route.