KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tom Petrizzo, CEO of Tri-County Mental Health Services, joins FOX4 to talk about the annual Mental Health KC Conference set for May 12 & 13 in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month.

The conference will feature over 45 speakers on a range of topics like burnout prevention, talking to youth about mental health and suicide prevention, over the day-and-a-half of events.

Dr. Susan Biali Haas is the opening keynote speaker and will be joined by former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander and his wife, Diana.

Tickets for the conference are $50 and can be purchased online.

The conference will take place on Thursday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cerner Innovations Campus at 8779 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64138.

