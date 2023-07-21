KANSAS CITY, MO – WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce Abby Eden is returning to the FOX4 morning show, the most watched morning newscast in Kansas City. Abby Eden will again join the dynamic morning show team of Pat McGonigle, Karli Ritter, and Nick Vasos starting Monday, September 25, 2023.

“I missed being in journalism. Since I was a little girl, being a journalist is all I ever wanted to be. I want to continue the important work FOX4 does every day for our viewers,” said Abby Eden. “I’m so excited and can’t wait to be back.”

FOX4 Vice President and General Manager Tracy Brogden Miller couldn’t be more thrilled about the reunion, stating, “We are so happy Abby Eden is returning to her FOX4 family. She has a long history of serving our viewers and community. This is a special team.”

With the reunion complete, the FOX4 morning show roster includes Abby Eden, Pat McGonigle, Karli Ritter, Nick Vasos, Kristen Holloway, Kerri Stowell, and Michelle Bogowith. Together, they form an unbeatable team that has consistently held the number one spot in Kansas City from 6-10 am for the past ten plus years.

