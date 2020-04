With many workers clocking in from home and meeting with colleagues online, FOX4 has some specialized backgrounds you can download and use to give your virtual meeting space some extra character.

Whether you want to look like you’re going live from the FOX4 news set, or have a backdrop from one of your favorite FOX shows, see below for a variety of backgrounds you can download:

Right click and hit “Save As” to download the FOX4 News set

Right click and hit “Save As” to download the FOX4 News couches

Right click and hit “Save As” to download Moe’s Tavern from The Simpsons

Right click and hit “Save As” to download The Simpsons’ living room

Right click and hit “Save As” to download the living room from Family Guy

Right click and hit “Save As” to download Stewie’s room from Family Guy

Right click and hit “Save As” to download the kitchen from Duncanville

Right click and hit “Save As” to download this background from Duncanville

Right click and hit “Save As” to download the counter from Bob’s Burgers

Right click and hit “Save As” to download the restaurant from Bob’s Burgers

Right click and hit “Save As” to download Last Supper from Bless the Harts

Right click and hit “Save As” to download this background from Bless the Harts