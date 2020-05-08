All donations made to Children’s Mercy to help families of sick kids will be matched up to $35,000

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This mother’s day — you can make a difference for moms of patients at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Senior vice president of philanthropy at Children’s Mercy Jenea Oliver joined FOX4 Friday to explain.

It’s called Moments for Moms. The goal is to raise money to help families of patients at Children’s Mercy.

“We provide gas cards, food, and many resources for families who are receiving care and struggling financially,”Oliver said. “We do everything we can to help so they can focus on helping their child get better.”

Moments for Moms has been a collaborative project with Hallmark and American Century Investments. Hallmark donated all the cards for our community messages and American Century is matching viewers’ donations on Friday, May 8, dollar-for-dollar, up to $35,000.

So far, they’ve already collected more than 2,000 messages for moms and caregivers.

“A message of hope can make a difference for a mom having a rough day while their child is in treatment or on the frontlines of the pandemic,” Oliver said.