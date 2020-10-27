Alternative ways to celebrate Halloween for those avoiding trick-or-treating during pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Halloween is this Saturday, but some families may be choosing to skip out on traditional trick-or-treating as a way to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thankfully, there are plenty of alternatives! Abigail Steed and Amy Wilson from Childrens Lighthouse Learning Centers, an early childhood education organization in the metro, joined the FOX4 Morning Show to show off their Halloween activity book.

First of all, there are all sorts of ideas for fun with pumpkins!

“Those can be found on our Halloween activity guide… plenty of pumpkin carving ideas and pumpkin painting for those who don’t want as big of a mess,” Steed said.

The guide also has coloring pages, stencils and ideas for puppet creations. If you get hungry crafting, there are spooky recipes as well!

“We have these Halloween-themed Rice Krispies Treats… candy corn punch,” Steed said.

And even if you’re not trick-or-treating, you don’t have to throw out your kid’s costume. Children’s Lighthouse is hosting a costume contest on their Instagram. Just post a picture of your kid in their costume with the #childrenslighthousecostumecontest.

All the activities in the guide range from as young as preschool, up.

See the Halloween Guide on the Childrens Lighthouse website.