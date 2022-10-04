KANSAS CITY, Mo. — She broke boundaries making country music more mainstream, and she died a tragic death at a young age. Now you can learn more about her story.

The life of Patsy Cline is front and center at Theatre in the Park at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center off 87th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

The show tells the story of Patsy’s rise to fame as she became the first female country musician to cross over to pop music.

She has a local connection. Patsy played her final show at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas, in March 1963.

As she left the KC metro on a small plane to Nashville, the plane crashed — and she died.

For the woman playing Patsy, it’s a dream role.

“I’m a Patsy fan,” Krista Eyler said. “So to be able to sing so many songs from her catalog, I haven’t been in a show where you get to sing 27 songs so selfishly it’s really fun for me. But I love Patsy Cline. I love singing her music.”

The show plays for the next two weekends and tickets are available on the Theater in the Park website starting at $16.50.