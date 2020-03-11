Annual Kids Night Out event starring Kacey Musgraves to benefit KC’s Boys & Girls Clubs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City is gearing up for Kids Night Out in just a few weeks, featuring country star Kacey Musgraves.

The night, which features a pre-party, dinner, silent & live auctions and, of course, the celebrity guest, raises much-needed funds for club programs.

Kids Night Out is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. April 25 at the Overland Park Convention Center. Find more details here.

Abby Eden will emcee the annual event, and FOX4 is the official TV partner.

This week, FOX4 viewers helped Abby decide which dress she’ll be wearing to the event, courtesy of The Gown Gallery in Kansas City. Of the three finalists, see which gown viewers voted for in the video player below.

