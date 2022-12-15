KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People couldn’t get enough of Kansas City’s Parade of Hearts earlier this year. They won’t have to wait long for the hearts to return.

On Thursday, the Parade of Hearts Committee announced the artists who will design the pieces for next year’s event.

In 2023, 40 hearts will be displayed around the metro. A larger parade of hearts will return in 2024, with more than 100 hearts.

Each artist will have a $2,000 stipend to complete the design.

“526 artists submitted designs for consideration this year – over 100 more artists than our inaugural year,” Jenn Nussbeck, Executive Director for Parade of Hearts, said. “Our 2022 artists did such incredible work and we were honored to bring their designs to life. We are equally thrilled with the final designs for 2023 and can’t wait for Kansas City to see them.”

The locations of completed Hearts has not been announced yet, but organizers expect the Hearts to be placed in March of 2023.

2023 Parade Of Hearts Artists

Angelica Ahumada

David Ameryun

Dennis Baughman

Douglas Bennett

Evan Brown

Gwynevere Buie

John Bukaty

Molly Burd

Paige Crosswhite

Sara Dean

Anita Easterwood

Nate Evans

Giselle Garza

Julie Heide

Juan Hernandez

Alicia Hoerman

Renee Howard

Ann Johnson

Keisha Jordan

Fran Kapono-Kuzila

Maliha Khan

Lydia Knopp

Katheryn Krouse

Jacob Luke

Scott Manley

Mary Grace Maschler

Scott McCarthy

James McGinnis

Kathryn Messick

Kobi Nolan

Tayler Peters

Mark Peterson

Charlie Podrebarac

Socorro Reyes Ramirez

Dani Romay

Taylar Sanders

Mike Savage

Scott Seetin

Trey Whitaker

Ivey Zoellers

FOX4 helped surprise Scott Seetin with the news that the committee selected his design as one of the 2023 Parade of Hearts. You can watch his reaction in the video player at the top of the page.

