KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This summer, you can catch family-friendly movies at B&B Theatres for their Summer Kids Series.

B&B Theatres’ Summer Kids Series runs during the summer when children aren’t in school. The series is designed to give families an affordable morning movie option.

Admission to Summer Kids Series movies is $5 per person or $3 if you’re a part of the Backstage Pass Loyalty program.

The shows will play at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. with a sensory friendly option at 10:15 a.m. The movies will run every Tuesday through Thursday until July 27. All of the films are rated G or PG.

Here are the Kansas City metro locations participating in the series:

Lee’s Summit

Liberty

KC Northland

Overland Park

Shawnee

AMC Theatres is also having a similar summer series that is $3 on Wednesdays and $5 on Saturdays.

Elsewhere, Regal Cinemas still offers its Regal Crown Club Value Days, with discounted tickets for members of its free Regal Crown Club. While prices fluctuate by location, they range from $5 to $7 and happen every Tuesday.