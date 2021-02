KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A hot commodity could be yours, and the winning bid will benefit young musicians.

You can bid on a helmet signed by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to help the FOX4 Band of Angels. Mahomes’ foundation “15 and the Mahomies” donated the autographed headwear.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 10th anniversary gala went virtual. You can bid on the helmet until 5 p.m. on Sunday, click here for more details about it and other items up for auction.