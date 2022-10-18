KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A unique collaboration is about to hit store shelves – a beer that honors Kansas City’s legendary baseball player Buck O’Neil.

Sales of the new Buck O’Neil Legendary 22 will benefit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the efforts of the old YMCA where the Negro Leagues formed.

They are turning it into the Buck O’Neil Education and Research Center.

Boulevard reached out to Vine Street Brewing to help create this beer.

Vine Street Brewing isn’t open yet, but they are building the city’s first Black-owned brewery in the 18th and Vine District.

They worked together to make a drink Buck would’ve been proud of.

“I suspect old Buck is in that grave somewhere smiling because this is exactly what he would’ve wanted to see,” Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Director Bob Kendrick said. “The spirit of collaboration, cooperation, and bringing entities in the community together around the history, the very rich history of the Negro leagues.”

This new beer hits store shelves in two weeks, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

