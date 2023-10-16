KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The job of a KCPD K-9 is to help protect the public. Now you can have some of the department’s most prized dogs in your own home.

The 2024 K-9 Calendar features the adorable heroes of the Kansas City Police Department and their partners. The calendar is produced by KCPD K9 Friends, a non-profit organization that helps support active and retired KCPD canines.

The calendar sells for $20 and you can pick it up or have it shipped to your home. To have it shipped, there is a $7 fee for one calendar. Each additional calendar has an additional $2 shipping fee.

Orders will be shipped out or ready for pickup on Nov. 1.

You can click here to order the 2024 K-9 Calendar. Calendars can also be picked up or purchased at the CARE Holiday Mart on Saturday, Oct. 28.