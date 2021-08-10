Calling all artists for spring 2022 ‘Parade of Hearts’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In spring of the incoming year, the “Parade of Hearts” will debut in the metro area and your art could be featured!

Three-dimensional hearts will be placed around the city made by local artists.

All the funds raised from this event will remain in Kansas City community through several nonprofits focused on health and wellness.

Applications must be submitted by September 4, 2021 and if chosen, you will be helped in bringing your design to life.

Included in your application must be:

A brief biography

Copyright agreement

Full color design

Around 150 hearts will be placed in popular areas like Union Station, but also less trafficked areas to help boost the economy in those areas.