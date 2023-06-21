KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Pet Project currently has 442 kittens in foster homes and continues to get multiple litters of kittens every day.

The shelter needs assistance with resources and foster homes to help provide care to these kittens.

Tori Fugate, the chief communications officer at KC Pet Project, said the shelter is so grateful they have a community that supports the foster care program.

“Our foster homes provide care and shelter in their homes to help raise these newborn kittens, and they are truly lifesavers of our organization,” Fugate said.

“We appreciate everyone’ support providing resources to assist with the care of the kittens, so that our organization can provide all the supplies needed to our foster families.”

Here are some of the items KC Pet Project needs:

Canned, pate style pet food

Cat litter

Kitchen/baby scales

Warming discs

Transport cat carriers

Donations can be dropped off at any KC Pet Project location or purchased directly from their Amazon Wish List.