KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mooooove Over and make room for cow week.

The Regnier Family Wonderscope Children’s Museum of Kansas City is celebrating all things cow with a week of cow-related fun.

The event will be held on April 12-15.

Joining Wonderscope’s resident cows during Cow Week will be Sophie – a cow that enables children to simulate milking provided by Midwest Dairy, where FOX4’s Marcus Officer had the chance to show his technique.

There will also be a variety of fun, cow-themed activities, games, and giveaways—all included with museum admission.

Here is the Cow Week schedule.

Monday, April 11

“Name Wonderscope’s Flying Cow” contest begins.

Tuesday, April 12

Sophie, the pretend milking cow, arrives and stays through Friday.

Meet the Dairy Farmer (1:30 pm)

Kathleen Fincham, a Kansas dairy farmer, will tell about life on the family farm and lead an activity where kids will plant seeds – into dried cow manure patties – that they can home and watch grow.

Wednesday, April 13

Wonderscope program staff will offer a variety of engaging cow-related programs and pop-up activities throughout the day.

Thursday, April 14

Meet the Cattle Rancher (10 am)

Local cattle rancher Tracey Mershon will lead an interactive session about beef cows, nutrition, and what cows like to eat (it’s more than just grass!). Participating families will leave with a craft activity, kid-friendly recipes, and a beefy treat.

Friday, April 15

The winner of the “Name Wonderscope’s Flying Cow” contest is announced.

Story Time with the Dairy Farmer (1:30 pm and 2:30 pm)

Stacy Rethman, a Northeast Kansas dairy farmer, will lead Story Time with a book about cows and a craft activity.

COW WEEK GIVEAWAYS

Cow Visors

Chocolate Milk Lip Balm

Cow Coloring Book

For more information on the event and how to order tickets, click here.