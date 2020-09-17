Celebrate Patrick Mahomes’ birthday by sharing your homemade cards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes celebrates his birthday on Thursday, so let’s show him our support and make birthday cards to celebrate the occasion!

The FOX4 team has a “craft kit” – and everyone has been tasked to come up with a clever card to show off on our 9 a.m. Red Friday show.

We want you to do it, too! The anchors have been given one piece of folded paper, markers and a set of football stickers.

Put your own spin on a birthday card and post it in the gallery below. We may show it on the air… maybe the MVP will be watching!?

