OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Pets don’t have to be warm and fuzzy. They can be cold-blooded and slithery too.

The KC Reptile Show draws hundreds of people across the metro whose pets are snakes, lizards and other exotic animals.

Dozens of vendors and reptile breeders set up inside the Doubletree hotel in Overland Park selling everything from pythons and boa constrictors to chameleons and geekos.

There were also plenty of habitats on display as well. And if you need food for your cold-blooded friends…they were serving up heaps of bugs, worms and small rodents.

Amanda Vandruff and her husband brought dozens of tarantulas to the show. She says the fuzzy spiders are the perfect low-maintenance pet.

“You don’t have to stay on top of them to feed them or take them out to a walk or change a litter box,” said Vandruff.

“You can go on vacation; your child can go stay the night at a friend’s house,and you don’t have to take care of it. We feed our babies every couple of days and as they get bigger some of them are fed once every week to once every two weeks.”

Vandruff says her tarantulas eat crickets, roaches and worms. She recommends setting up a reading corner and having your kids read to the tarantulas.

The Vandruffs have been breeding tarantulas for 6 years and she has never been bitten by one of her pets because she rarely touches them with her bare hands.