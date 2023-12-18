KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s one house on Apache Drive in Independence that’s taking Christmas lights to a whole new level.

Bob Frazier and his family have been filling their yard with decorations and donning the house with strands of lights for six years now.

The lights are synced to music that is playing over FM radio, that way visitors can listen and watch the show from their car without having to get out.

“It takes approximately 40 hours to program each song,” homeowner Bob Frazier said.

He says programming the music and lights together takes all year and considering they have 45 songs that they rotate through, it means 150 straight days of work before even getting the lights out of storage.

The work is worth it, with people from all over the metro stopping by to see the show.

“We get up to 100 people a night that come by,” says Frazier. They’ve even started bringing in a Santa visit on Saturday nights. “When we have the Santa events we’ll have 35 to 40 kids come up at a time to see Santa.”

The show is free of charge. However, they are collecting donations for Camp Moja, which provides a weeklong retreat during the summer for adults with intellectual disabilities.

“Our counselors come in for a week and basically do everything to make them feel like they’re number one for the week,” Frazier’s daughter, Jaclyn Standley said.

Standley is the Director of waiting at the camp and says that all the donations go towards making the camp more affordable for those attending. “Most of [the campers] work for just dollars a day,” she said.

The lights show will run through New Year’s Eve and runs nightly from 5 to 11 p.m.