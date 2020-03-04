Cheesy shrimp ciabatta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

1/2 pound raw shrimp, tails on is fine

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup fresh chives, chopped

1/4 cup fresh dill, chopped

1 cup cheddar Jack cheese

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt & pepper to taste

1 large loaf ciabatta bread, sliced in half like a large sandwich

Directions:

Remove the tails from the shrimp, chop into small pieces and set aside.

In a large bowl, add the melted butter, shrimp and Old Bay seasoning.

Toss to combine.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Place the shrimp in a medium bowl with the mayo, garlic, chives, dill, and cheese.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Spread onto the cut ciabatta bread.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and bake for 10-13 minutes.

Ovens vary so check it at 10 minutes to see if it looks completely warmed through and that the cheese is melted. Slice into sticks. Serve warm.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.