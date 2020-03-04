Cheesy shrimp ciabatta

Ingredients:
1/2 pound raw shrimp, tails on is fine
1 tablespoon butter, melted
1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 cup fresh chives, chopped
1/4 cup fresh dill, chopped
1 cup cheddar Jack cheese
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Salt & pepper to taste
1 large loaf ciabatta bread, sliced in half like a large sandwich
Directions:
Remove the tails from the shrimp, chop into small pieces and set aside.
In a large bowl, add the melted butter, shrimp and Old Bay seasoning.
Toss to combine.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Place the shrimp in a medium bowl with the mayo, garlic, chives, dill, and cheese.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Spread onto the cut ciabatta bread.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and bake for 10-13 minutes.
Ovens vary so check it at 10 minutes to see if it looks completely warmed through and that the cheese is melted. Slice into sticks. Serve warm.
