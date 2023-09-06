NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday marks the 32nd year of Red Wednesday, the day-long celebration to bring fans together before the Chiefs first game.

The celebration started at 5 a.m. Wednesday. Chiefs fans can show their support by purchasing a flag for $5. All proceeds go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

This year’s flag features a special championship design to honor the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII win.

The collector’s flag will be sold for a minimum donation of $5 at nearly 140 McDonald’s in Kansas City, Lawrence and St. Joe, as well as Kansas City area Hy-Vee stores.