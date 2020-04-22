Chocolate chip zucchini oat muffins

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cup flour, whole wheat

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 large egg

1/2 cup maple syrup, pure

1/3 cup almond milk, unsweetened

1/3 cup coconut oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cup zucchini

1/2 cup oats, dry

Directions:

Click or tap here for the step-by-step recipe from Super Healthy Kids.

