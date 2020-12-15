Christmas dinner carryout: Food and bev journalist Dave Eckert highlights local spots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you don’t want to cook this holiday, consider these carryout options from…

Kravin’ It KC: Order Christmas dinner to be delivered. Orders made online at kravinitkc.com

Jax Fish House: Feast of the Seven Fishes. Six-course, finish-at-home dinner. Pickup on Dec. 23-24 between 2-5 p.m. Order before midnight Dec. 19. Order link: https://www.exploretock.com/jaxkc/

Garozzo’s: Family-style meals to-go or take-and-bake options. Order online at garozzos.com

District Pour House: Family-size meal to-go. Orders must be picked up on Dec. 23 between 11a.m. – 9p.m. Order online at districtpourhousekc.com

