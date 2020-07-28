Classic peach crumble recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the perfect summer treat, made perfect with a big dollop of ice cream! Watch culinarian Lauren Lane make a peach crumble.

And if you don’t like peaches, you can substitute with basically any fruit!

Ingredients:

Filling:

1/3 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

6 cups of fresh sliced peaches

1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Topping:

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

3/4 cup old fashioned oats

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened, plus more for baking dish

Instructions:

Place oven rack to the middle position and preheat oven to 400°F.

For the Filling: Places sliced peaches in a large bowl. Combine first 4 filling ingredients in a small mixing bowl and add to the bowl of peaches. Add the lemon juice and toss gently to coat. Transfer to a buttered 2-quart baking dish or skillet.

For the Topping: Combine topping ingredients into a bowl. Combine until you have a crumbly mixture. Distribute the crisp topping on top of the peaches.

Set pan on a baking sheet to catch any overflowing juices.

Bake for 30-40 until the fruit juices are bubbling around the edges the topping is golden brown.

Lauren’s Tips:

Top with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream, for a dinner party-worthy dessert.

Make a triple batch of the crumble topping and freeze it to make a crumble anytime you want.

Divide fruit into individual ramekins; just remember that the cooking time will be shorter.

Crisps are the best served the same day they’re made but can be refrigerated for 4-5 days and re-warmed in a 300 °F oven for 15-20 minuets.

Visit my Instagram or blog for other fruit combinations.

Get more great recipes from Lauren Lane by reading her blog or following her on Instagram.