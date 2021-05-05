Cooking with Karli: Chicken Marengo

Ingredients

1 ½ lbs boneless chicken thighs, or breasts, cubed 1 inch

· Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

· 1 cup all-purpose flour

· 4-5 tablespoons olive oil

· 1 medium sweet onion, diced large

· ½ cup kalamata or Spanish olives, pitted

· 1 ½ cups artichoke quarters, drained

· 1 cup red wine

· 1/2 cup beef broth

· 1 (14-ounce) grape tomatoes, halved

· 1/2 tablespoon butter

Directions

1. Season the chicken with salt and pepper, to taste, and dredge in flour.

2. In a 10-inch Sauterne pan (straight sided), heat the pan over medium heat for 2 minutes, and add oil, then the chicken. Brown the chicken on all sides, until nicely golden, about 3 minutes.

3. Remove from the pan and set aside on a plate. In the same pan, add more oil, if needed, along with the onion, and sauté until softened and fragrant, but not soft, about 3 minutes. 4. Season with salt and pepper. Add the wine to deglaze the pan and let it reduce by half, for 2 or 3 minutes. 5. Add the beef broth and tomatoes. Once the mixture begins to bubble, add the browned chicken pieces, olives, and artichoke hearts. Cook until the chicken is cooked through, about 3 minutes. Turn the heat off and stir in the butter. Season to taste with salt and pepper. If you want to add a little body to the sauce, you may use a small amount of roux (flour and butter, or cornstarch slurry). Transfer to a serving plate, and serve with potatoes, rice, or cous cous.

Yield: 4 servings