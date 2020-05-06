Cooking with Karli: Five-ingredient bars the whole family will love

What you need:
Banana
Peanut butter
Oats
Mini chocolate chips (topping)
Sliced almonds (topping)
See the Instagram post below for how to assemble the bars.
View this post on Instagram
At this stage in life, I need and love simple things. That includes these: 5 INGREDIENT BARS! Banana Peanut butter Oats Mini chocolate chips (topping) Sliced almonds (topping) These were so easy I made them before my kids woke up this morning and had them warm out of the oven for breakfast (served with a chicken breakfast sausage link and grapes)! Preheat oven to 350. 1. Mash 3 bananas with a fork in large bowl 2. Add 6 TBSP peanut butter (or other nut butter) 3. Add 2 cups quick oats and stir well 4. Press into 8×8 baking dish 5. Top with mini chocolate chips and sliced almonds Bake for 20 min. Let cool some. Enjoy!
