Cooking with Karli: Green kid-friendly quesadilla

Here’s what you need:
Green tortillas
Black beans
Spinach
Guacamole
Mozzarella
More recipes:
Dinner tonight …Green Quesadillas with black beans, spinach, guacamole and mozzarella. My 4 year old gobbled these up! My 2 year old mostly ate the tortilla and the black beans … 🙄 oh, 2 year olds! I try to not let it stress me out when she barely touches dinner because she’s still growing and I can’t (nor is it healthy to) force her to eat. A few tips for toddlers who are notorious for being picky: – Persistence in offering variety – Involvement in the kitchen – Low pressure (a one bite serving of a new or “unlikely to eat” food on their plate) – Deconstructed meals … had I given my 2 year old shredded cheese, avocado, black beans and tortilla separately she probably would have eaten better … maybe. – Add some fun … maybe it is a fun plate or utensil or food shape/art or food color … pink pancakes (made with beets) or green “hulk” muffins (made with spinach), etc. – I think you can hide veggies in a blended sauce or smoothie or muffin … but you should also be sure to expose them to the real deal (again, maybe just one piece on their plate) again and again. – Lastly, ok to use dips! Ketchup, ranch, guacamole, bbq sauce, hummus, cheese, etc.to make some foods more enticing. Recipe for Quesadillas: You can use whatever quantity you need. I used 8 tortillas for 4 quesadillas and we had a little leftover. Lightly butter one side of spinach flour tortilla, put that side down in skillet (medium heat). Add guac (I bought pre made from store), black beans (Canned, rinsed/drained and mixed with a little salt and cumin in a bowl), spinach (sautéed ahead with some garlic), and mozzarella cheese. Put another tortilla on top with buttered side up and flip. Cook for a few minutes until cheese melted and tortilla crisped and transfer to plate with spatula. Cut like a pie and serve with salsa!