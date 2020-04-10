Cooking with Karli on a budget: Curried red lentil and pumpkin soup

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: 25 mins

Total Time: 30 mins

Servings: 6 (1.33 cups each)

What you need:

1 Tbsp olive oil ($0.12)

1 yellow onion ($0.31)

2 cloves garlic ($0.16)

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger ($0.10)

15 oz. can pumpkin purée ($2.00)

1 cup dry red lentils ($1.34)

6 cups vegetable or chicken broth* ($0.78)

1 Tbsp curry powder (or to taste) ($0.30)

Directions:

Click or tap here for the step-by-step guide from Budget Bytes.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.