Cooking with Karli on a budget: Curried red lentil and pumpkin soup

Prep Time: 5 mins
Cook Time: 25 mins
Total Time: 30 mins
Servings: 6 (1.33 cups each)
What you need:
1 Tbsp olive oil ($0.12)
1 yellow onion ($0.31)
2 cloves garlic ($0.16)
1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger ($0.10)
15 oz. can pumpkin purée ($2.00)
1 cup dry red lentils ($1.34)
6 cups vegetable or chicken broth* ($0.78)
1 Tbsp curry powder (or to taste) ($0.30)
Directions:
Click or tap here for the step-by-step guide from Budget Bytes.
