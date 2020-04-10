Watch Now
Cooking with Karli on a budget: Curried red lentil and pumpkin soup

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Prep Time: 5 mins
Cook Time: 25 mins
Total Time: 30 mins
Servings: 6 (1.33 cups each)

What you need:

1 Tbsp olive oil ($0.12)
1 yellow onion ($0.31)
2 cloves garlic ($0.16)
1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger ($0.10)
15 oz. can pumpkin purée ($2.00)
1 cup dry red lentils ($1.34)
6 cups vegetable or chicken broth* ($0.78)
1 Tbsp curry powder (or to taste) ($0.30)

Directions:

Click or tap here for the step-by-step guide from Budget Bytes.

