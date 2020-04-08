Cooking with Karli on a budget: Simple homemade chili

Recipe courtesy of BudgetBytes.com.
Here’s what you need:
- 2 Tbsp olive oil ($0.32)
- 1 yellow onion ($0.49)
- 2 cloves garlic ($0.32)
- 1 lb ground beef ($4.79)
- 1 15 oz. can kidney beans ($1.09)
- 1 15 oz. can black beans ($0.89)
- 1 15 oz. can diced tomatoes ($0.50)
- 1 6 oz. can tomato paste ($0.55)
- 1 cup water ($0.00)
Chili Seasoning:
- 1 Tbsp chili powder** ($0.30)
- 1 tsp ground cumin ($0.10)
- 1/4 tsp cayenne powder ($0.02)
- 1/4 tsp garlic powder ($0.02)
- 1/2 tsp onion powder ($0.03)
- 1/2 Tbsp brown sugar ($0.02)
- 1 tsp salt ($0.05)
- 1/2 tsp Freshly ground pepper ($0.03)
