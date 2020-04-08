Cooking with Karli on a budget: Simple homemade chili

Recipe courtesy of BudgetBytes.com.

Here’s what you need: 2 Tbsp olive oil ($0.32)

1 yellow onion ($0.49)

2 cloves garlic ($0.32)

1 lb ground beef ($4.79)

1 15 oz. can kidney beans ($1.09)

1 15 oz. can black beans ($0.89)

1 15 oz. can diced tomatoes ($0.50)

1 6 oz. can tomato paste ($0.55)

1 cup water ($0.00) Chili Seasoning: 1 Tbsp chili powder** ($0.30)

1 tsp ground cumin ($0.10)

1/4 tsp cayenne powder ($0.02)

1/4 tsp garlic powder ($0.02)

1/2 tsp onion powder ($0.03)

1/2 Tbsp brown sugar ($0.02)

1 tsp salt ($0.05)

1/2 tsp Freshly ground pepper ($0.03)

