Cooking with Karli on a budget: Skillet cheeseburger pasta

Mornings

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.
Prep Time: 10 mins
Cook Time: 25 mins
Total Time: 35 mins

What you need:

  • 1 yellow onion 
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil 
  • 1/2 lb. lean ground beef 
  • 2 Tbsp all-purpose flour
  • 8 oz. can tomato sauce
  • 2 cups beef broth
  • 1/2 lb. pasta shells, uncooked
  • 4 oz. shredded sharp cheddar 
  • 2 Tbsp hot dog relish
  • 2 green onions, sliced (optional)

Directions:

Click or tap here for the step-by-step guide from Budget Bytes.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus

More Tracking Coronavirus

Popular

Latest

More News