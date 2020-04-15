Cooking with Karli on a budget: Skillet cheeseburger pasta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 25 mins Total Time: 35 mins

What you need:

1 yellow onion

1 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 lb. lean ground beef

2 Tbsp all-purpose flour

8 oz. can tomato sauce

2 cups beef broth

1/2 lb. pasta shells, uncooked

4 oz. shredded sharp cheddar

2 Tbsp hot dog relish

2 green onions, sliced (optional)

Directions:

Click or tap here for the step-by-step guide from Budget Bytes.

