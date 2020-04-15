Cooking with Karli on a budget: Skillet cheeseburger pasta

Prep Time: 10 mins
Cook Time: 25 mins
Total Time: 35 mins
What you need:
- 1 yellow onion
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 lb. lean ground beef
- 2 Tbsp all-purpose flour
- 8 oz. can tomato sauce
- 2 cups beef broth
- 1/2 lb. pasta shells, uncooked
- 4 oz. shredded sharp cheddar
- 2 Tbsp hot dog relish
- 2 green onions, sliced (optional)
Directions:
Click or tap here for the step-by-step guide from Budget Bytes.
