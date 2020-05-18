Watch Now
Cooking with Karli: Pasta salad you can make with those leftover pizza toppings

Homemade Italian dressing:

  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 Tbsp Italian seasoning
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp pepper
  • 2 Tbsp grated Parmesan

Pasta salad:

  • 1 lb. rotini pasta
  • 3 oz. pepperoni
  • 4 oz. mozzarella
  • 1 green bell pepper
  • 1/4 cup red onion
  • 1/2 12oz. jar banana pepper rings
  • 1/2 4oz. can sliced black olives

Directions: 

Click or tap here for the step-by-step guide from Budget Bytes.

