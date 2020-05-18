Cooking with Karli: Pasta salad you can make with those leftover pizza toppings

Homemade Italian dressing:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1 Tbsp Italian seasoning

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

2 Tbsp grated Parmesan

Pasta salad: 1 lb. rotini pasta

3 oz. pepperoni

4 oz. mozzarella

1 green bell pepper

1/4 cup red onion

1/2 12oz. jar banana pepper rings

1/2 4oz. can sliced black olives Directions: Click or tap here for the step-by-step guide from Budget Bytes.

