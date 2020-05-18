Cooking with Karli: Pasta salad you can make with those leftover pizza toppings

Homemade Italian dressing:
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1/4 tsp garlic powder
- 1 Tbsp Italian seasoning
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
- 2 Tbsp grated Parmesan
Pasta salad:
- 1 lb. rotini pasta
- 3 oz. pepperoni
- 4 oz. mozzarella
- 1 green bell pepper
- 1/4 cup red onion
- 1/2 12oz. jar banana pepper rings
- 1/2 4oz. can sliced black olives
Directions:
Click or tap here for the step-by-step guide from Budget Bytes.
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.